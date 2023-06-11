Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,734 Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOUS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 3.8 %

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

HOUS stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $700.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.33. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54.

(Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.