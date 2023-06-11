Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $2.17 Million in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 121,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAT. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Mattel by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 174.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 666,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 423,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.74 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Mattel’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

