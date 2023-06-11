Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $194,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $339.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.24. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

