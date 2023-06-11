Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 34,420 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1,058.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Shares of EQR stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.54. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 109.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.