Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 467,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGM opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.69. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

ALGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

