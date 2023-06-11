Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 13,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $86,092.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 946,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,115,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $78,099.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,540,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,283,166.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 13,327 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $86,092.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,261 shares of company stock worth $1,292,782 in the last three months. 19.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RXRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $9.18 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. Equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

