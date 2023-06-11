Atlas Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,662,000 after buying an additional 345,740 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,672,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $559,118,000 after buying an additional 150,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,518,000 after acquiring an additional 81,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Electric by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,777,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,496,000 after acquiring an additional 853,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Electric Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

Shares of GE opened at $106.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.12 and its 200-day moving average is $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

