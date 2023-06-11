Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,102 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,102 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,707,000 after purchasing an additional 458,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of 2U by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in 2U by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 1,028,476 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in 2U by 7.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,609,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 108,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in 2U by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 69,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $351.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

TWOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

