Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,673 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $58.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.05) to GBX 3,000 ($37.29) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,526.29.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

