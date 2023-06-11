Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 99,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on INO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

INO stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.82.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,371.71% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

