Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Eaton by 7,174.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 253,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after purchasing an additional 249,887 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 90,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 413,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $2,339,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $187.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.40. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $188.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

