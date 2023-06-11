Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Holdings Lowered by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,884 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of ZD opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 113.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.89. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $94.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.92 million. Research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $58,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,356.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,356.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,311.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,777 shares of company stock worth $814,890 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment specializes in the technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, and healthcare markets, offering content, tools, and services to consumers and businesses.

