Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 20,852 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,852 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 403,300 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 284,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 142,176 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,907,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,879,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,724,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 42,298 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.22.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.14%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 568,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,805,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 6,718 shares of company stock valued at $102,969 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. Compass Point downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.