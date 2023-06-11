Catalent (CTLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $38.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $115.33.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.