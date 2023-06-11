11,368 Shares in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 330.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 831,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,580,000 after buying an additional 797,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Udemy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after acquiring an additional 592,661 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Udemy by 958.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Udemy by 326.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 398,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $17.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $176.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 36,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $353,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,146,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,097,761.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Hirschman sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,866.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 238,911 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 36,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $353,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,146,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,097,761.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,183. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Udemy Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.