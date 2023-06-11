Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 32,680 HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 509.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the third quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in HSBC by 102.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.08) to GBX 630 ($7.83) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.44) to GBX 900 ($11.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.08) to GBX 730 ($9.08) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $729.60.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.