13,380 Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 52.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 45.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,007,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 313,759 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 103.1% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,279,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after buying an additional 649,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,343 shares of company stock valued at $79,858 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 960.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.20%. The business’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

