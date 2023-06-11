Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 164.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAMR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.