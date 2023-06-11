Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Getty Realty by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 178,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 83,163 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after purchasing an additional 35,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 109,524 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $34.90 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.24). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTY. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Getty Realty

(Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

See Also

