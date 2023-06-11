Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after purchasing an additional 365,935 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $389.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.18. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on URI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.