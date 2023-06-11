Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stake Boosted by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BOX Price Performance

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $354,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,505,361. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $833,890. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.77, a P/E/G ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.