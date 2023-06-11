Charah Solutions (CHRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, June 12th.

Charah Solutions Stock Performance

CHRA stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $19.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 22.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 110,470 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 1,324,018.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 145,642 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 28.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

