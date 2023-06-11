17,424 Shares in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 669,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,447 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 243,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its position in Dada Nexus by 893.2% during the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 467,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 420,700 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,136,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 696,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $376.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DADA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.