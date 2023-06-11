32,500 Shares in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,500 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,819 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,099 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,843 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,594 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $223,031.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,779 shares in the company, valued at $390,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,388 shares of company stock worth $877,022 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

RKLB opened at $5.22 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 22.79% and a negative net margin of 68.77%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RKLB. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

