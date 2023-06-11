Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 1,197,430 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,197,430 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $43,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after acquiring an additional 432,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after purchasing an additional 710,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prologis by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $121.31 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The stock has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Prologis’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

