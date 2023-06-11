Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $121,000 in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in CareDx by 38.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,094 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after buying an additional 844,624 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 702,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 574,381 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,188,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,607,000 after acquiring an additional 401,062 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in CareDx by 31.8% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,293,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 311,813 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $25,221.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 537,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,456 shares of company stock worth $71,030. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNA stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDNA shares. Stephens lowered CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

