Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $126,000 in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 1,189.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Enfusion by 494.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Enfusion by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENFN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 215.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. Enfusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.99 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 2.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $37,451.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,105.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,802 shares of company stock valued at $205,367. 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

