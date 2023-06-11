Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $142,000 Position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 98,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 9,366,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after buying an additional 832,642 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its position in Blend Labs by 25.0% in the third quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 361,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 72,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.24.

NYSE BLND opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 379.35% and a negative return on equity of 172.11%. The company had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 151,316 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $143,750.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 551,328 shares of company stock valued at $443,607. Company insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

