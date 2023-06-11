120,322 Shares in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.18% of Express at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Express during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Express by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 206,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Express by 13,293.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 42,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Express by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Express stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.94. Express, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 million, a PE ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.73.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $383.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Express had a net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 112.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

