Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $137,000 in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 24,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGTX opened at $27.46 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

