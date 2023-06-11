Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,185 Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on CXM shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
