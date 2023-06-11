Alpine Global Management LLC Sells 8,443 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Alpine Global Management LLC lessened its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 471,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,502,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 300,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 66,496 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 174,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $286,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 116,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company's stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $10.51 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Stories

