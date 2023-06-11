Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases New Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 374,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 171,315 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in CarParts.com by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 73,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 928,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 62,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarParts.com

In other CarParts.com news, Director Jim Barnes purchased 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $99,858.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,485.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jim Barnes purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,485.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $39,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,504.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,998 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarParts.com Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRTS. StockNews.com raised CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

PRTS opened at $3.85 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

