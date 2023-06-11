Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $70.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

