Two Sigma Investments LP Has $43.76 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 287.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,036 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.73% of Voya Financial worth $43,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Voya Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.73.

Shares of VOYA opened at $71.76 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average is $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.70%.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

