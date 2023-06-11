Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in OLO by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 20.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

OLO Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Activity at OLO

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $14.08.

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,309.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $60,671.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,690 shares of company stock valued at $143,378. Corporate insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

OLO Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

