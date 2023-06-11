Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 132,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,490,000 after purchasing an additional 841,251 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the third quarter worth $477,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cano Health Stock Up 6.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Several brokerages recently commented on CANO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cano Health to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.64.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

