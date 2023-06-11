Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $123,000 Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HPP stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $252.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -249.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

See Also

