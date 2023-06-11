Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vaxart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vaxart during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Vaxart by 468.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vaxart by 2,028.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45,643 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vaxart by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Vaxart during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VXRT opened at $0.85 on Friday. Vaxart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines based on its Vector-Adjuvant-Antigen Standardized Technology oral vaccine platform. Its investigational vaccines are administered using a room temperature-stable tablet, rather than by injection.

