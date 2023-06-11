Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 55,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKTR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,406.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 161,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 150,618 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 988.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 645,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 585,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.59 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 467.00% and a negative return on equity of 84.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

