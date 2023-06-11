12,879 Shares in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 367,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,739 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.

ChargePoint Trading Down 13.2 %

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 86.26% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $37,440.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 357,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $37,440.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 357,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,184,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,749 in the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

