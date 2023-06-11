Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,417 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $72,480,874.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,231,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,640,211.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 69,860,545 shares of company stock worth $110,529,925 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.22.

AMC stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

