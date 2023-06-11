Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,937 Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at $811,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $1,531,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,950,000 after acquiring an additional 278,279 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,182,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after acquiring an additional 696,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judson C. Linville purchased 44,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,139. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marqeta Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have commented on MQ. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

MQ stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Further Reading

