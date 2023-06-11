Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,343.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $44.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

