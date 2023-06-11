Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of G1 Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.11. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 219.66% and a negative return on equity of 222.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

GTHX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.