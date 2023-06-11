Alpine Global Management LLC Has $148,000 Holdings in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Alpine Global Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Acquisition were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Progress Acquisition by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progress Acquisition by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Progress Acquisition by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 206,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PGRWU stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.

About Progress Acquisition

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

