352,080 Shares in Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 352,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Heliogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,908,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heliogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Nant Capital, Llc bought 426,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.21 per share, for a total transaction of $89,538.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,438,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,987.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder William Gross sold 204,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $44,936.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,974.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nant Capital, Llc purchased 426,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.21 per share, with a total value of $89,538.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,438,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,987.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,071,829 shares of company stock worth $247,052 and sold 909,276 shares worth $220,757. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen Stock Down 4.1 %

HLGN stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. Heliogen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $3.89.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative net margin of 770.24% and a negative return on equity of 67.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

Heliogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.