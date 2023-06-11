Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $916,000 Investment in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6,824.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 503,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 496,493 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,710,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 60,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 41,534 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 355,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,927,000 after buying an additional 225,635 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

NYSE:SKX opened at $53.80 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.