Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 3,764 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 11.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.