Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.14% of Ennis worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ennis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,055,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ennis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after buying an additional 21,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after buying an additional 54,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 801,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,765,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Daniel Gus bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,107.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ennis Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $20.91 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $540.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.65%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Featured Stories

